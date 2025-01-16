Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FORD opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.