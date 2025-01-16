Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 190,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 91,521 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

