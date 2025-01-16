Candente Copper FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Stifel Canada

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Candente Copper in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities raised Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. Candente Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

About Candente Copper

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.