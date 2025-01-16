Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:AP Earnings

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.