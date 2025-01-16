Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.51. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

