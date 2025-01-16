Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Issues Press Release on Business and Operational Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) recently released an unaudited business and operational update for December 2024 in a press release on January 14, 2025. The company’s press release provides valuable insights into its performance and future projections.

The press release, labeled as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing, highlights the Company’s recent activities, specifically mentioning its financial and operational status for the specified period. Amidst the details provided, the report emphasizes that the information is based on unaudited figures and includes an attachment of the full press release for reference.

Additionally, the announcement serves as a means for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to comply with the disclosure requirements set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), focusing on transparency and dissemination of relevant information to stakeholders and the market at large.

Moreover, the company’s cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements underscores the evaluation of future uncertainties and risks that may impact the actual results of the Company.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s commitment to timely reporting and transparency in its operations is evident through this press release, aiming to keep investors, analysts, and the public informed about its performance and strategic direction.

Investors and analysts keen on understanding Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s recent activities and future outlook could gain valuable insights from the detailed press release provided in the Form 8-K filing dated January 14, 2025.

The company plans to continue addressing market dynamics, regulatory changes, and business expansions as it navigates the evolving landscape of its industry. Such proactive communication and disclosure practices are vital for maintaining investor confidence and market transparency in today’s financial landscape.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

