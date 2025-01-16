Nuvalent Announces Corporate Updates and Anticipated Milestones for 2025

On January 13, 2025, Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) released a press release detailing strategic initiatives towards achieving its first potential approval in 2026 and outlining key milestones expected in 2025. The company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical entity dedicated to developing precision-targeted therapies for proven kinase targets in cancer.

Under the “OnTarget 2026” operating plan, Nuvalent disclosed various achievements projected for 2025, including the submission of an initial New Drug Application (NDA) for zidesamtinib in TKI pre-treated ROS1-positive NSCLC patients by mid-year 2025. Pivotal trial data for zidesamtinib and neladalkib (NVL-655) in ALK-positive NSCLC pre-treated patients are anticipated in the first half and by year-end 2025, respectively.

Nuvalent also plans to commence the ALKAZAR Phase 3 study for TKI-naïve patients with ALK-positive NSCLC in the first half of 2025 and continue progressing the HEROEX-1 Phase 1a/1b trial targeting patients with advanced HER2-altered NSCLC.

The company foresees its first potential approval in 2026 with zidesamtinib for treating TKI pre-treated ROS1-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent’s CEO, James Porter, highlighted their commitment to patients and healthcare professionals supporting their clinical endeavors, emphasizing the urgency of providing new treatment alternatives quickly.

Darlene Noci, Nuvalent’s Chief Development Officer, echoed the sentiment, illustrating the parallel development pathways in place aiming to deliver new treatment options for all ROS1- or ALK-positive NSCLC patients. The company’s strategic plans involve NDA submissions and topline pivotal data presentations for zidesamtinib and neladalkib throughout 2025.

Financially, Nuvalent, under the guidance of CFO Alexandra Balcom, expressed confidence in their team and financial backing, extending runway support until 2028. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clinical programs and ongoing research for sustained growth.

Enrollment updates for key trials, ARROS-1 and ALKOVE-1, focusing on ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC patients respectively, were also highlighted. Dr. Porter will present these developments at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2025.

Nuvalent underscores its mission as a pioneer in creating tailored therapies for cancer patients, leveraging innovative drug design to conquer treatment limitations and optimize patient outcomes. However, with drug development inherently risky, Nuvalent acknowledges potential challenges and emphasizes transparent communication regarding its progress and any anticipated setbacks.

This article is based on the information provided in Nuvalent’s 8-K filing dated January 13, 2025, and the accompanying press release exhibit 99.1.

