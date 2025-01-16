Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Acquisition of Evident Inspection Technologies Division**On January 14, 2025, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) made a significant announcement regarding its definitive agreeme

**
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s 8K filing here.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
