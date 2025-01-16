NuZee Receives 2024 China Annual Most Innovative New Consumer Brand Award

On January 15, 2025, NuZee (NASDAQ: NUZE) issued a press release revealing its achievement of the 2024 China Annual Most Innovative New Consumer Brand Award. Maca Beverages, a product under NuZee, was recognized with this prestigious award, as disclosed in the attached Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Maca Beverages, specifically Maca Noli, marks NuZee’s entry into the plant-based energy drink sector. The beverage is formulated with natural ingredients like maca and Noni, known for their beneficial effects such as combating physical fatigue and boosting immunity. The product caters to health-conscious consumers seeking safe and natural alternatives.

NuZee’s Maca Noli beverages have already garnered popularity in various regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, and the Hebei Province in the People’s Republic of China. They are available through outlets like Lawson convenience stores, USmile PetroChina stores, and vending machines spanning North and South China.

Jianshang Wang, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of NuZee, expressed gratitude for the recognition by iiMedia Research, emphasizing the company’s commitment to leveraging resources, enhancing business strategies, and creating increased shareholder value through innovative approaches.

NuZee, operating as a digital marketing, sales, and distribution entity focusing on consumer products like food and beverages, aspires to revolutionize digital marketing through technological advancements. The company’s emphasis lies in driving commercial value for its partners and elevating shareholder value through proficient brand and marketing strategies.

In a forward-looking perspective, NuZee’s management, while optimistic about the future, acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties associated with business operations. Factors ranging from financial stability, brand sustainability, and market competition to talent retention and intellectual property protection could impact the company’s trajectory.

For further details, interested parties can visit NuZee’s website at www.ccmg.tech or reach out via email at ir@ccmg.tech.

