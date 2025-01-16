Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

On January 13, 2025, Tempus AI, Inc., a company at the forefront of utilizing AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, released select preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year that ended on December 31, 2024.

For the full year 2024, Tempus reported revenues totaling approximately $693 million, depicting an increase of around 30% compared to the previous year. There was also a noticeable enhancement in adjusted EBITDA in comparison to the prior year.

In terms of the fourth quarter of 2024, the company noted revenues of about $200 million, reflecting a growth of approximately 35% year-over-year. Similarly, there was continued sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA during the same period.

Eric Lefkofsky, the Founder and CEO of Tempus, expressed satisfaction with the performance stating, “We concluded 2024 with continued strength in our core businesses, as genomics revenue is expected to grow at ~30% in Q4 and our data and services revenue is expected to grow at ~45%, such that we expect to deliver ~99% of our revenue guidance for 2024 and ~100% of our adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

Despite facing some challenges in CRO revenues, Tempus witnessed an upward trajectory in its core businesses throughout the year.

This announcement preceded the company’s presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. A live webcast of the presentation and an updated investor deck are accessible on Tempus’ investor relations website.

It’s important to note that the figures disclosed are preliminary and unaudited, subject to change as Tempus finalizes its financial statements for the mentioned periods. The company intends to reveal its complete fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results during its initial earnings call of 2025.

Tempus, known for leveraging AI in healthcare to propel precision medicine, houses one of the world’s largest multimodal data libraries. The firm seeks to provide AI-enabled precision medicine solutions empowering physicians to offer personalized patient care while facilitating advancements in therapeutics.

In addition to standard financial information, Tempus also introduces non-GAAP financial measures like Adjusted EBITDA. This metric serves to provide investors and stakeholders with supplementary insights into factors considered by management for financial and operational decision-making.

The forward-looking statements contained in Tempus’ release highlight the company’s expectations and projections about future events and trends. However, such statements are subject to uncertainty linked to various risks and market dynamics, which Tempus rigorously evaluates and addresses.

As Tempus continues its mission to revolutionize healthcare through innovative technologies, the company remains committed to disclosing accurate and impactful financial updates to investors and the wider audience interested in the realm of precision medicine.

