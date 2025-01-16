Hologic Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

On January 12, 2025, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) released its preliminary revenue outcomes for the first quarter ended December 28, 2024. The company anticipates total revenues of approximately $1,021.8 million, revealing a 0.9% increase compared to the preceding year, or a 1.0% growth on a constant currency basis.

Karleen Oberton, the Chief Financial Officer of Hologic, commented on the results, stating, “Our fiscal Q1 revenue finished in line with our guidance on a constant currency basis, as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar reduced revenue by approximately $9 million compared to when we provided guidance in early November.” Oberton further mentioned that despite this headwind, they expect both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share to be near the high end of their guidance ranges.

The breakdown of global revenues by division is as follows:– Diagnostics: $470.6 million, up by 5.1% reported and 5.2% on a constant currency basis.– Breast Health: $369.1 million, a decrease of 2.3% reported and 2.1% on a constant currency basis.– GYN Surgical: $166.3 million, showing a rise of 2.5%.– Skeletal Health: $15.8 million, exhibiting a decline of 37.8% reported and 37.4% on a constant currency basis.The total revenue for all divisions amounted to $1,021.8 million, indicating a 0.9% increase reported and 1.0% on a constant currency basis.

Hologic emphasized that the financial close processes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 have not been completed, leading to the unpresented finalization of GAAP financial results for the quarter. However, the company foresees GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to lie towards the high end of the guidance ranges provided in November 2024.

These preliminary revenue figures and projected EPS are estimates and are subject to finalization of quarter-end financial and accounting procedures. Hologic plans to release its full financial results for the first quarter on February 5, 2025. Additionally, pending the completion of its quarterly forecasting process, the company anticipates providing updated financial guidance for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2025.

The updates were provided ahead of Hologic’s involvement in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and will be available on their investor section web page. The company has also detailed the use of non-GAAP financial measures in its announcement to provide additional insights into its operations.

Disclaimer: This article contains forward-looking information and highlights risks and uncertainties associated with Hologic’s future plans, objectives, and expectations. Readers are advised to refer to the company’s SEC filings for a comprehensive view of the factors impacting Hologic’s business and prospectus.

