Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ: TCMD) Appoints Laura G. King to Board of Directors

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. recently announced the election of Laura G. King to its board of directors on January 10, 2025. With this addition, the board’s size has been fixed at nine directors effective as of January 13, 2025. Ms. King will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compliance and Reimbursement Committee of the board.

Bringing with her a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector, Ms. King has held various leadership roles during her notable career. Her extensive background spans over 22 years at General Electric Company (GE), where she served as President and CEO of GE Healthcare’s Global Interventional Business. Her expertise includes spearheading the development of innovative products that enhance patient care in fields such as cardiology, interventional radiology, and surgery.

Currently, Ms. King is the Co-founder and CEO of BiaCure, Inc., a company focused on developing effective treatments for nail fungus. She has previously co-founded and led Elucent Medical, a developer of a real-time surgical navigation platform, and NeuWave Medical, a manufacturer of minimally invasive soft tissue microwave ablation systems.

In recognition of her role on the board, Ms. King will be compensated in accordance with the Company’s non-employee director compensation policy. This includes a grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) with a value based on a pro rata portion of $145,000. Additionally, she will receive an annual cash retainer for her service on the board and its committees.

Following this appointment, Tactile Systems Technology issued a press release on January 13, 2025, to formally announce Ms. King’s election to the board. This move signifies the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive future growth and innovation.

Tactile Systems Technology is a medical technology company specializing in providing therapies for individuals with chronic disorders. By focusing on innovation and patient care, the company aims to expand its impact in areas such as lymphedema, airway clearance, and other at-home therapies for individuals with chronic conditions.

For further information, refer to exhibit 99.1, which contains the full press release detailing Ms. King’s appointment to the Board of Directors.

