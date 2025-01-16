Solitron Devices Releases Fiscal 2025 Q3 Unaudited Results

On January 14, 2025, Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI), a Delaware-based company specializing in the design, development, and production of solid-state semiconductor components and systems, made public its unaudited fiscal 2025 third-quarter results in a press release.
The financial figures and performance metrics disclosed in this announcement provide insights into Solitron’s current standing in the market and its operational efficiency during this period.
Additionally, the disclosure specified under Item 2.02 has been included in Item 7.01 of the filing, which pertains to Regulation FD Disclosure.
Furthermore, in accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company has listed the following exhibits related to this announcement:
– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release issued by Solitron Devices, Inc.
– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
The signing of the 8-K report was done on January 14, 2025, by Tim Eriksen, the Chief Executive Officer of Solitron Devices, Inc., as the duly authorized representative.
This latest development provides stakeholders and investors with valuable information about Solitron Devices’ financial performance and sets the tone for future expectations in the fiscal year 2025 third quarter.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Solitron Devices’s 8K filing here.
Solitron Devices Company Profile
Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solitron Devices
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025