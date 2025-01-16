Solitron Devices Releases Fiscal 2025 Q3 Unaudited Results

On January 14, 2025, Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI), a Delaware-based company specializing in the design, development, and production of solid-state semiconductor components and systems, made public its unaudited fiscal 2025 third-quarter results in a press release.

Get alerts:

The financial figures and performance metrics disclosed in this announcement provide insights into Solitron’s current standing in the market and its operational efficiency during this period.

This disclosure was made pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, which outlines the reporting of results of operations and financial conditions. The press release containing this information has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing.

Additionally, the disclosure specified under Item 2.02 has been included in Item 7.01 of the filing, which pertains to Regulation FD Disclosure.

Furthermore, in accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company has listed the following exhibits related to this announcement:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release issued by Solitron Devices, Inc.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The signing of the 8-K report was done on January 14, 2025, by Tim Eriksen, the Chief Executive Officer of Solitron Devices, Inc., as the duly authorized representative.

This latest development provides stakeholders and investors with valuable information about Solitron Devices’ financial performance and sets the tone for future expectations in the fiscal year 2025 third quarter.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Solitron Devices’s 8K filing here.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

See Also