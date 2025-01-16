Analysts Offer Predictions for ANF FY2025 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $10.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

