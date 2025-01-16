DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for Best Buy Q4 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.72.

BBY opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

