FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & Increased by Analyst

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

