FY2025 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Raised by William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 100.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

