Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Zumiez’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $308.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 315.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

