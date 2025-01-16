What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for BILL FY2025 Earnings?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BILL in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Shares of BILL opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -263.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 377.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

