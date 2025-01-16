IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Buys 7 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,836 ($22.47) per share, with a total value of £128.52 ($157.31).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £129.50 ($158.51).

On Tuesday, November 12th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,751 ($21.43) per share, with a total value of £122.57 ($150.02).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,840 ($22.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.83. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,531 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,911 ($23.39).

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

