Brokers Set Expectations for FirstService FY2025 Earnings

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

FSV stock opened at $179.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. FirstService has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,033,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

