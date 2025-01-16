United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $545.16 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

