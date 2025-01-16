Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.