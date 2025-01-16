Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citizens Jmp

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,400. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

