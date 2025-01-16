Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $249.24 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at $235,512,131.10. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

