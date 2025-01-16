Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on LULU FY2025 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $14.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2026 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $376.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

