NetScout Systems (NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $224,460.00 billion for the quarter.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

