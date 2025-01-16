Northern Trust (NTRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1,932,920.25 billion for the quarter.

Northern Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

NTRS opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 37.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

