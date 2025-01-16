Investar (ISTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $20,600.00 billion for the quarter.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect Investar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other news, Director Scott G. Ginn acquired 8,475 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $200,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $200,688. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

