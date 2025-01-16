SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $10,200.00 billion for the quarter.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

