USCB Financial (USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $22,405.50 billion for the quarter.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.