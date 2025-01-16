USCB Financial (USCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $22,405.50 billion for the quarter.
USCB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
