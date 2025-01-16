Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives $131.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,874,874. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $105.95 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.44%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.