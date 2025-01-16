Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $68.09

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,472.76. The trade was a 98.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500. The trade was a 25.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,830 shares of company stock worth $5,622,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

