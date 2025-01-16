Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) vs. Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Critical Contrast

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Genco Shipping & Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $95.26 million 1.97 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $439.33 million 1.42 -$12.87 million $1.57 9.32

Caravelle International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Caravelle International Group and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.30%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 15.63% 8.46% 7.15%

Risk and Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.