NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 17.54% 9.54% 2.29% Brixmor Property Group 25.81% 11.48% 3.81%

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $264.80 million 3.77 $44.26 million $1.75 22.45 Brixmor Property Group $1.27 billion 6.22 $305.09 million $1.08 24.27

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brixmor Property Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.71%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $30.19, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.