Analysts Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $25.60

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATXS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
