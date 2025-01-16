Analysts Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $25.60

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATXS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1,043.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.79 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.