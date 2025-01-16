Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Price Target at $4.12

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.02.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
NYSE:BTG opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -28.57%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
