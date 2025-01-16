Critical Analysis: i-80 Gold (IAUX) and Its Competitors

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare i-80 Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million -$65.20 million -1.69 i-80 Gold Competitors $4.71 billion -$71.11 million -17.98

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

i-80 Gold’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i-80 Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 3 0 1 2.50 i-80 Gold Competitors 1163 3707 4528 131 2.38

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 475.75%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.82%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% i-80 Gold Competitors -59.27% 4.68% 3.68%

Summary

i-80 Gold beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

