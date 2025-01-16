Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $3.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Angi stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in Angi by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Angi by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Angi by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Angi by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,060 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

