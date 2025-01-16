Contrasting Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Walker & Dunlop”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $7.69 million 2.92 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.07 billion 2.99 $107.36 million $2.80 33.75

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06% Walker & Dunlop 8.91% 9.81% 4.11%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 1 2.67

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

