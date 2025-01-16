Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Head to Head Review

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.63) -1.89 Assure $149,000.00 0.21 -$26.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Modular Medical and Assure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -246.01% -191.95% Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 0.00

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Assure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

