Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives $13.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th.

HUMA stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $576.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,889.60. The trade was a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

