Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 2,793,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,024,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 3,106,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after buying an additional 3,013,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,269,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

