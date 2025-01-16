First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.69. 3,498,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,681,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.70%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
