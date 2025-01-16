ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $790.00 to $860.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $739.52 and last traded at $733.50. 300,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $702.22 and a 200 day moving average of $801.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

