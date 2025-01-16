111 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 24th (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, January 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.
111 Price Performance
YI stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.43. 111 has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
111 Company Profile
