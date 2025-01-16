111 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 24th (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, January 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

YI stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.43. 111 has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

