Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Grows By 180.9%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the December 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. WEG’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

