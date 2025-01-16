ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,638,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,730.0 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

