ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,638,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,730.0 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of ZTCOF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
ZTE Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.