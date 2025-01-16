WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.