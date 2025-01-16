Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

