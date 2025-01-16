Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WTKWY stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
